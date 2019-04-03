4 Michigan communities get federal grants for water upgrades

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Four Michigan communities are receiving federal loans and grants to upgrade rural water systems.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded a combined $7.7 million for the projects, which rural development state director Jason Allen says safeguard water resources in the Great Lakes region.

Portage Township in Houghton County is receiving a $960,000 loan and a $2 million grant to construct a sewer collection system.

The city of Fennville in Allegan County is getting a $1.1 million loan for water system improvements. A loan of $826,000 will help the village of Homer in Calhoun County finance wastewater system upgrades.

The fourth recipient is the village of Vicksburg in Kalamazoo County, which is receiving $2.79 million in loans to improve water and storm sewer systems.

Communities can apply online for the funding.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.