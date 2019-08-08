Boil filtered water advisory issued for Flint after water main break

FLINT, Mich. - The entire city of Flint is under a precautionary boil filtered water advisory after a water main break.

Here's the info from Flint officials:

DPW Director, Rob Bincsik, has issued a precautionary boil filtered water advisory to protect the health and safety of the City’s water customers.

These precautionary actions are being taken due to the loss of water pressure in the water distribution system caused by a water main break. The 24” transmission main break was isolated and is being repaired. Our transmission mains typically don’t service customers directly and the interruption in service was very limited. Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended.

The water main break occurred at 12th Street just east of Van Slyke. It was damaged by a contractor performing demolition of a bridge on 12th Street East of Van Slyke and was very severe, causing a large area to be depressurized or have reduced pressure. Not knowing the extent of the area depressurized we are issuing it for the WHOLE CITY OF FLINT WATER SERVICE AREA . Provided the samples pass we expect the boil water notice to be lifted after 24 hours.

AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE, DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all FILTERED water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. If you are currently NOT using a filter to remove lead from drinking water, FLUSH your water for AT LEAST 7 minutes before collecting any to boil. Boiled FILTERED, boiled FLUSHED, or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Continue using boiled or bottled water until further notice.

Due to the pressure loss, there may be trapped air and loose sediment in your water lines. The air and sediment may be removed by flushing you water system. DO NOT FLUSH YOUR SYSTEM THROUGH THE FILTER. The resulting air and sediment may affect the performance of your filter and the filter cartridge should be replaced after the boil water advisory is lifted.

The City of Flint Water Department is working to get the water main break isolated and pressure restored. Water staff will be taking other remedial actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the system near the area of the low pressure area. The samples will be collected to determine that the water quality meets the state drinking water standards. We will inform you when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem later today. This precautionary boil water notice shall remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. Customers will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

For more information, please contact The City of Flint Water Department at (810) 766-7202. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791.

