Great Lakes Water Authority: No PFAS in drinking water system

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) and Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) says tests for PFAS in drinking water have come back negative.

Here's the statement from GLWA:

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) is currently conducting statewide testing for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). These are man-made compounds used in the manufacturing of carpets, clothing, fabrics for furniture, paper packages for food and other materials that are resistant to water, grease or stains. They are also found in products such as firefighting foams, cleaners, cosmetics, paints, adhesives and insecticides.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) has been monitoring PFAS since 2009. In our 2017-2018 round of drinking water system screenings, GLWA is pleased to assure the public that these chemicals were not detected.

This means that PFAS levels were below that which is measurable under the EPA’s standard analytical methodology for the detection of the compounds. Test results from all five of GLWA’s water treatment plants can be found by clicking below:

2018 Results

2017 Results

"We take our responsibility to public health and safety seriously, and are in full support of MDEQ’s statewide PFAS sampling effort. Additionally, GLWA can confirm that its water remains of unquestionable quality." — Cheryl Porter, Chief Operating Officer, Water and Field Services, GLWA

