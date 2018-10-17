Hamtramck issues advisory about drinking water lead levels

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - The city of Hamtramck issued an advisory to residents Wednesday after water samples from two homes showed elevated levels of lead.

City officials said water samples were collected from five homes this past summer. The homes were considered likely to have lead service lines or copper plumbing with lead solder. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality requires the city tests the tap water at these homes every three years.

Two of the five homes where water was tested showed lead levels that are more than the MDEQ's Action Level of 15 parts per billion (ppb). The MDEQ evaluates compliance with the Action Level based on the 90th percentile of all lead and copper results collected in each round of sampling. The lead 90th percentile for the city of Hamtramck's water supply is 28 ppb, according to the city.

The city said it will now be collecting 60 samples every six months and reviewing the results to determine if corrective actions are necessary to reduce corrosion in household plumbing.

If you are a city of Hamtramck water customer and would like more information or to schedule free tap water testing or service line inspection, please call 313-800-5201.

Here is the advisory from the city:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.