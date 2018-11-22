Help Me Hank: Nestle leaders now responding

DETROIT - For several years environmental groups have said that Nestle, taking our pure Michigan water and selling it, is causing our water levels to drop.

Nestle has a much different story, and they're sharing their message. Nestle said testing has been done for 17 years and water levels are fine, but some people claim Nestle is lying in an effort to cash in.

Legal action has been filed by some environmentalists to stop Nestle. There is also legislation that would force Nestle to pay more to the state -- they currently pay $200 a year for the cost of the permit.

Nestle maintains they're focused on the environment and will continue to invest in Michigan.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.