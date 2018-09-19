Here's all of our reporting on contaminated water in Detroit schools

Below is a collection of ClickOnDetroit stories about copper and lead contamination found in Detroit public school water. Do you have a question about Detroit's school water? Email us at: clickondetroit@wdiv.com or post in the comments below.

Elevated copper, lead levels found in 57 of 86 Detroit public schools - 9/19/18

Help Me Hank takes a deeper look at Detroit public schools water shutoff - 9/6/18

Detroit public schools superintendent doesn't believe district's water problem is isolated to city - 9/4/18

Students return to Detroit public schools as water shutoff continues - 9/4/18

Detroit schools shut off drinking water over lead, copper concerns - 8/30/18

Detroit public schools shut off drinking water: Here are lead, copper reports for each school - 8/30/18

Task force will be created after tests reveal elevated lead levels in Detroit public schools - 8/29/18

Detroit teacher files $10 million suit over alleged lead, copper exposure in school - 9/7/17

Lead, copper levels in water at Detroit public school buildings fall below EPA guidelines - 2/21/17

Detroit Public Schools: 19 buildings have elevated lead, copper levels in water - 4/13/16

