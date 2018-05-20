10-year-old Detroit girl who was reported missing Saturday night found safe in Ferndale

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department were searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Ariel Powers was last seen by her mother, Ebony Hamilton, at 9 p.m. Saturday at their home in the 20400 block of Wisconsin. She was discovered missing at 11 p.m.

Powers has been found, according to her family. She was found in Ferndale and is being transported to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

Ariel left the home after an argument with her mother. Ariel left a note stating she wanted to harm herself.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.