$1,000 reward offered in search for missing 27-year-old Detroit mother of 5

DETROIT - Officials are offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps them find a missing 27-year-old Detroit woman.

Police said Alisha McQueen was last seen March 7 in Detroit's Midtown. She left her home on W. Warren Avenue near Trumbull Avenue on foot in the evening, officials said.

McQueen is a mother of five.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to locating McQueen. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

