$10,000 reward offered for info on missing Oakland County man

ROTHBURY, Mich. - The family of a 28-year-old missing man has offered a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that can locate him.

WOODTV reports Graves was last seen with his girlfriend July 1 at the Electric Forest Festival in Rothbury. His family said the two got into an argument and Graves left the concert to return to his tent. When Graves' girlfriend went back to look for him, he was not there.

Graves is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 185 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He has a United States Marine Corps tattoo on his left shoulder.

Anyone with information about Kevin Graves’ whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950 or the Michigan State Police at 231-873-2171.

