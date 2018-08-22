11-year-old boy missing after leaving home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing from his home on the city's east side.

Rayshawn Stewart was last seen by his mother at their home in the 12600 block of Wayburn Street, according to police. He left the home without permission and hasn't returned.

Rayshawn is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, police said.

He is in good physical condition, but he suffers from a mental health disorder, officials said.

Anyone who has seen Rayshawn is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.