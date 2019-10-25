12-year-old boy missing after leaving home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A 12-year-old boy is missing after he left his home on Detroit's east side, police said.

Damaun Graham was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 11000 block of Roxbury Street in Detroit, according to authorities.

He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, officials said.

Damaun is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental condition, police said.

Authorities said he is a habitual runaway.

Anyone with information on Damaun's whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

