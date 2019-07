DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for missing 12-year-old Adrionna Lacour, who was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of Bradford and east McNichols roads.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair. Lacour was wearing a light pink jacket and gray yoga pants at the time she disappeared.

Anyone with information about Lacour is urged to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

