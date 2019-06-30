13-year-old Detroit boy missing

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for 13-year-old Daequan Spraggins–Cole, who disappeared Friday.

Spraggins–Cole was last seen by his mother at around 12:30 p.m. Friday at their home in the 15800 block of Tacoma Street.

He left the location without permission and never returned. His mother said he might be riding a black bike.

He is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with dark complexion, black hair, brown eyes and a diamond stud earring in his left ear.

Spraggins–Cole disappeared wearing a black hoody featuring white strings with white lettering “Umbro” on the front, blue stone wash jeans and black Air Force One gym shoes with flowers.

If you have any information on his disappearance, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.



