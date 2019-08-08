13-year-old Port Huron boy missing for weeks after running away from home, officials say

PORT HURON, Mich. - Police are concerned that a 13-year-old Port Huron boy who went missing weeks ago might have run away from home and fled to Wisconsin.

Dakota Clark was last seen July 21 at his home in Port Huron, police said.

"He left his home in Port Huron and had some issues, basically, with authority at home and ran away," Port Huron police Lt. Christopher Frazier said.

Officers had already began to look into Clark's disappearance, but they're asking the public for help.

"The other issue is that he has close family in Wisconsin," Frazier said.

Police are concerned Clark might have fled to Wisconsin.

"We don't know if he's in danger, but he's 13 years old," Frazier said. "It's probably not a good situation."

Clark is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and blue eyes, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Port Huron police at 810-987-6688.

