14-year-old boy missing since 2 a.m. Tuesday on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday on the city's east side.

Police said D'Andre Fountain was last seen by a friend around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 15000 block of Moross Road. D'Andre's mother said he hasn't returned to their home in the 11000 block of Lansdowne Street.

D'Andre is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. He has an unkempt fade haircut, officials said. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, jogging pants and red shoes. He was also carrying a gray backpack.

D'Andre is in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police's Ninth Precinct's at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.