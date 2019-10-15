14-year-old boy reported missing in Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 14-year-old boy has been reported missing in Redford Township.

Police said Jaylin Pack was last seen about 10 a.m. Tuesday near 6 Mile and Beech Daly roads.

Pack is described as a black boy standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and jeans.

ClickOnDetroit is working to get a photo of Pack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2551.

