14-year-old Detroit boy missing after failing to show up to school Friday

DETROIT - A 14-year-old boy is missing after failing to show up for school Friday in Detroit, police said.

Jamaree James was last seen at 8 a.m. Friday at his home in the 19300 block of Blake Street near 7 Mile Road and John R. Street in Detroit.

Jamaree left for school and didn't return home, his mother said. She was contacted by the school and learned that he hadn't shown up for class, police said.

His mother said it's not the first time he's left home and failed to return.

Jamaree is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has a dark brown complexion, a thin build, short, tapered hair and a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a blue and black backpack.

Jamaree is in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone who has seen Jamaree is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

