14-year-old Detroit girl missing after neighbor reports seeing her get into Chevy Malibu

DETROIT - Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Alayah York was last seen Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of 17th Street and discovered missing at 7:30 p.m.

Her mother reported that her neighbor saw York getting into a silver Chevrolet Malibu. Police describe York has being 5 feet, 1 inch tall with a slim build and individual black braids. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1908.

