14-year-old Detroit girl missing after telling mom she was going to park

DETROIT - A 14-year-old girl is missing after she told her mother she was going to the park.

Amina Merritt left her home about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of Rutland in Detroit. She said she was going to the park, police said, but she never returned.

Merritt is black and stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall. She weighs about 125 pounds. She is considered to be in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

