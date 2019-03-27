14-year-old Detroit girl missing for a month

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen around 7 a.m. Feb. 26 at her home in the the 11000 block of Worden Street.

Acacia Aab left for school that morning and never returned home. Aab is described as black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, yellow short-sleeved shirt, Polo shirt, khaki pants and gold moon boots.

Aab is in good health, police said. This is the fifth time she has left home.

If you have any information call police at 313-596-5900 or 1-800-SPEAKUP.

