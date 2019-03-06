14-year-old Detroit girl missing for more than 3 weeks, police say

DETROIT - A 14-year-old Detroit girl has been missing for more than three weeks, according to police.

Radija Brissett was last seen around 9 p.m. Feb. 12 at her home in the 20200 block of Norwood Street, according to officials.

She has never gone missing in the past, police said.

Brissett is in good physical and mental condition.

Brissett is described as 4 feet, 8 inches to 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 176 pounds. She has black eyes, long, black, weaved, shoulder-length hair and a light complexion.

Anyone who has seen Brissett is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

