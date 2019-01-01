14-year-old girl missing after leaving family member's home in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Washtenaw County deputies are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing after leaving a family member's home in Ypsilanti Township.

Alayna Tiair Jackson went missing after leaving the home in the 8800 block of Jay Street. Police did not specify when she left the home.

Jackson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black Easton hooded jacket, black leggings, and black and white checkered Vans shoes.

She is from the South Lyon area and also has ties to Westland and Ypsilanti Township, police said.

Anyone who has information about Jackson's whereabouts is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-994-2911.

