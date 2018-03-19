14-year-old girl missing after squeezing through security bars at home in Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing from her home on the city's west side.

Nietra Wright was last seen by her mother around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 20000 block of Warrington Avenue.

Nietra's mother said after she locked the security gate and returned to her bedroom, Nietra squeezed through the security bars and left the home.

Nietra is in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone who has seen Nietra is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200 or 313-596-1240.

