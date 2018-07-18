14-year-old girl missing for nearly 6 weeks from home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly six weeks from her home on the city's west side.

Arbinneah Griffin was last seen around 6:30 p.m. June 6 at her home in the 7000 block of Piedmont Street. She left the home and hasn't returned, police said.

Arbinneah has left home in the past but has always returned, family members said.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 156 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, Arbinneah was in good physical and mental condition, officials said.

Anyone who has seen Arbinneah is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5600.

