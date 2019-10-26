14-year-old girl reported missing after leaving Detroit home

According to police, Carly-Madison Sparks disappeared after leaving her home in the 19000 block of Buffalo around 3:20 p.m. Friday in Detroit.

DETROIT - Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old Detroit girl who was last seen Friday.

According to police, Carly-Madison Sparks disappeared after leaving her home in the 19000 block of Buffalo around 3:20 p.m. Friday in Detroit.

Carly-Madison is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with a medium brown complexion and brown hair. Police say her physical and mental health are good.

Anyone with information about the girl is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140.

