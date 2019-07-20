14-year-old girl reported missing after running away from Detroit home

DETROIT - Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing after running away from her home in Detroit.

Antinique Johnson was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on July 11 in the 12000 block of Wilfred Street. Police said she left home without permission and did not return. She has run away three or four times in the past but usually returns home within a few hours, according to police.

She is described as having long brown hair with box braids, brown eyes and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a light green T-shirt, army green camo print joggers and white and grey flip flops.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1140 or 313-596-5940.

