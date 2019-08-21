15-year-old Detroit boy missing after leaving home on bicycle

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing since late last week.

Malik Pearson was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Friday at his home in the 3000 block of Annabelle Street in Southwest Detroit, police said.

He left home on his bicycle and hasn't been seen since, officials said.

Pearson was last seen wearing a gray Champion long-sleeved shirt, black jogging pants and Nike flip flops.

He is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has information on Pearson's whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5400 or 313-596-5440.

