15-year-old Detroit boy missing since Saturday

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Jared Barber was last seen around 2:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Saint Aubin Street in Downtown Detroit. He left the area and hasn't been seen since, according to police.

Jared is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, olive green shorts and black Nike flip-flops.

He is in good physical and mental condition, officials said.

Anyone with information on Jared's whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

