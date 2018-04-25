15-year-old girl missing after argument with family on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who vanished Sunday after an argument with her family on Detroit's west side.

Alexis Washington was last seen around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of Brace Street. Police said she got into a verbal argument with her family and left the home without permission.

Alexis is in good physical and mental condition, officials said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or 313-596-5600.



