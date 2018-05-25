15-year-old girl missing after getting into red pickup truck on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 15-year-old girl is missing after leaving her home and getting into a red pickup truck on Detroit's west side, according to authorities.

Police said Mayerlyn Esmeralda Duenas-Calderon was last seen by her father around 10 p.m. Thursday at their home in the 2000 block of Woodmere Street.

Mayerlyn left the home without her father's permission and didn't return, police said. A neighbor told her father that Mayerlyn got into a red pickup truck and left the area.

Mayerlyn is 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

She is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information on Mayerlyn's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5440.

