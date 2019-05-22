15-year-old girl missing after walking away from grandmother's home in Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing after walking away from her grandmother's house.

Police said Olympia Seals was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday at the home in the 20000 block of Fenelon Street.

Seals walked away from the home and hasn't been seen or heard from since, according to authorities.

Seals is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black, medium-length, straight hair with a part in the middle.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a blue jean jacket, blue jeans and black-and-white knitted boots.

She is in good physical and mental condition, officials said.

Anyone who has seen Seals or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

