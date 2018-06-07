15-year-old girl missing for 3 weeks after running away from home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen three weeks ago at her home on the city's east side.

Imani Parker was at her home in the 2000 block of East Lafayette on May 17 when she asked to go to her sister's house, but she never showed up there, officials said. Police believe she ran away.

Imani has two French braids in her hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, white tank top and black capri pants. She was carrying a large gray purse.

She is in good physical and mental condition, police said. This isn't the first time she has run away, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

