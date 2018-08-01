15-year-old girl missing in Detroit since July 10

DETROIT - Kyla Brooks, 15, was last seen by her mother on July 10 at 1 a.m. in the 18000 block of Fenmore Street in Detroit.

Her mother was last in contact with Kyla on Sunday by phone, but Kyla refuses to come home. Her mother believes she may be with a friend.

Kyla frequently visits the area of Grand River/Montrose.

Kyla is described as being 5 feet 3 inches or 5 feet 4 inches and weighing 120 pounds, with a brown complexion, burgundy hair and a blonde and black weave.

She was last seen wearing a blue cami shirt, black pants and Nike flip-flops.

She is in good physical condition.

If anyone has seen Kyla, please contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840.

