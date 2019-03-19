16-year-old boy has been missing from Hamtramck for more than nine months

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Ke'mari Cox has been missing for more than nine months from Hamtramck, Michigan. He has brown hair and brown eyes and is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He could be in the Detroit area, according to a press release.

Anyone with information should call 911 or NCMEC, at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Hamtramck Police Department at 1-313-800-5281.

