16-year-old Detroit girl with bipolar disorder missing after walking away from home

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who walked away from her home in Detroit.

Danaeja Knott was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Sunday leaving her home in the 6500 block of Woodward Avenue.

Police said Knott suffers from bipolar disorder and has a long history of running away. She needs to take medication for her disorder, officials said.

Knott​​​​​​​ is 5 feet 3 inches tall with long black hair worn in a braid and an identifiable birthmark on her left arm. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, white shorts, and pink and white shoes.

Anyone who has seen Knott​​​​​​​ is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1340.

