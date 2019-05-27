16-year-old girl missing for nearly 2 weeks after being dropped off at Detroit school

DETROIT - Detroit police said a 16-year-old girl has been missing for nearly two weeks after being dropped off at a school on the city's west side.

Brittany McIntyre was dropped off at school around 9 a.m. May 15 in the 1400 block of 25th Street, police said. She hasn't been seen since, according to her family.

She has run away in the past and missed school, police said.

McIntyre has a light complexion, brown eyes and long, dark brown hair. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs between 120 and 130 pounds.

She is in good physical and mental condition, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information about McIntyre's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 4th Precinct at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.