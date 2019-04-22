16-year-old girl missing from Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing on Detroit's west side, police said.

Akya Thomas was last seen at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of Westwood Street.

Family members told police they're concerned for her well-being.

Thomas has a slim build and a medium complexion.

She is in good mental and physical condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

