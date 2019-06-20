16-year-old girl new to Detroit reported missing

DETROIT - Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Silvia Chilel was last seen June 7 at 6 a.m. in the 5600 block of 52nd Street in Detroit.

Police said she is between 115 and 120 pounds and has long black hair. She has a medium complexion and only speaks Spanish. A description of her clothing was unavailable.

Chilel is new to Detroit and has never gone missing in the past.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 4th Precinct at 313-596-5385 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

