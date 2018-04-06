17-year-old Dearborn Heights girl missing since early February

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has issued an alert for a missing 17-year-old girl from Dearborn Heights.

Here's the info from NCMEC:

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for assistance from the public to locate a missing teenager.

17-year-old Erin Allred was last seen in Dearborn Heights, MI on Feb. 4, 2018.

She may still be in the local area or she may travel to Detroit or Warren, MI.

Erin is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall with red hair and blue eyes. She has a birthmark shaped like a heart on her left thigh.

She may use the alias first name of Nicole.

Anyone with information about Erin is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 1-313-277-6770.

Missing Since: Feb 4, 2018

Missing From: Dearborn Heights, MI

DOB: May 2, 2000

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Red

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5'2"

Weight: 180 lbs

