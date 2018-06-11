17-year-old girl found safe after Endangered Missing Alert issued by Michigan State Police

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - A 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday has been found safe, Michigan State Police said.

An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued Monday morning for Kayla Nichole Rychel, who was last seen in the area of Harper Avenue and 13 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores. A family member dropped her off at school Friday morning and she had not been seen since, police said. A missing person report was filed Sunday night.

She was found later Monday morning about a mile from where she was last seen. She is OK, police said.

What is an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA)?

Here is an explanation from Michigan State Police:

The EMA is used for cases involving missing persons that DO NOT meet the AMBER Alert criteria. The EMA can be utilized for endangered missing persons of all ages. The EMA is a notification sent via email to media in the affected geographic region(s) with information about an endangered missing person, in hopes the media will publicize the information in an effort to enlist the public's help in locating the missing person.

An EMA can be issued when:

The circumstances of the endangered missing person DO NOT meet the AMBER Alert criteria, but the person is missing under suspicious unexplained circumstances or the missing person is believed to be in danger because of age, health, mental or physical disability, environment, weather conditions, or in the company of a potentially dangerous person or some other factor that may expose the person to serious harm or injury.

Public information is available that could assist in the safe recovery of the missing person.

