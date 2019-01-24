17-year-old girl from Harper Woods missing for more than 2 months

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A 17-year-old girl from Harper Woods has been missing for more than two months, according to officials.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public's help finding Rashia Beasley.

She has been missing since Nov. 16, when she was last seen in Harper Woods, officials said.

Rashia is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 188 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Harper Woods Police Department at 1-313-343-2530.

