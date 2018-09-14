17-year-old girl missing on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who went missing from the city's east side.

Joe'l Gittens was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday by her father in the 11400 block of Lakepointe Street.

Officials said she has never gone missing before.

Gittens is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and dark blue jogging pants.

Gittens is in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

