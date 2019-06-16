2-year-old forcibly taken from mother in Muskegon Township found safe

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 2-year-old named Khaleesi Battle, who was forcibly taken from her home in Muskegon Township on Sunday morning, has been found safe.

The child was taken by Robert Battle, 28, and Niesha Wright, 28. The child’s mother was assaulted during the incident.

While the child was missing, police said they believed Robert Battle and Wright were planning on going to Arkansas with the child in an older model, full-size SUV, featuring an Arkansas registration plate.

