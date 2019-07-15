2-year-old girl from Monroe area missing in Northern Michigan

COMINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 2-year-old girl from the Monroe area went missing while her family was camping in Northern Michigan, police said.

Michigan State Police officials said Gabriella Roselynn Vitale was reported missing around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Deputies with the Oscoda County Sheriff's Office were sent to a wooded area about three-quarters of a mile west of M-33 on Reber Road in Comins Township, according to authorities.

Family members told police they are from the Monroe area and have been camping since late last week.

They said they were preparing to leaving Monday morning when they lost track of Vitale.

Since then, deputies and state troopers have been searching the area for the missing child. Her jacket has been found, police said.

Vitale was last seen wearing a pink zip up coat and pink bottoms, officials said. She was also believed to be wearing tennis shoes and a gray shirt under the jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oscoda County Sheriff's Office at 989-826-3214.

