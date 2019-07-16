2-year-old girl who disappeared from Northern Michigan campsite found alive

COMINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 2-year-old girl who disappeared Monday morning from a Northern Michigan campsite has been found alive, according to officials.

Gabriella Roselynn Vitale was reported missing around 8:15 a.m. Monday. She was found around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said the 2-year-old girl from the Monroe area went missing while her family was camping in Northern Michigan.

On Tuesday, officials said she had walked to a residence nearby and a person at the residence alerted police. Gabriella is doing well, officials said, but she was missing her shoes and bottoms.

Gabriella was last seen Monday morning and was found Tuesday morning, more than 24 hours later.

He pink jacket had been found Monday evening several hundred yards from where she went missing.

Deputies with the Oscoda County Sheriff's Office were sent to a wooded area about three-quarters of a mile west of M-33 on Reber Road in Comins Township, according to authorities, where the search had been ongoing for more than 24 hours.

Family members told police they are from the Monroe area and have been camping since late last week. They said they were preparing to leaving Monday morning when they lost track of Gabriella.

"I just want my baby," Gabriella's mother's boyfriend said. "Please, if you can help search, anything, just please help."

Deputies and state troopers searched the area for the missing child. Her jacket was found Monday evening, police said. According to reports, it was found 6 p.m. Monday several hundred yards from where she was last seen.

Gabriella Vitale (WDIV)

Authorities searching for 2-year-old Gabriella Roselynn Vitale in Michigan's Oscoda County on July 15, 2019. (WDIV)

The mother of a missing 2-year-old girl and her boyfriend during the search in Northern Michigan. (WPBN)

Michigan State Police search for a missing 2-year-old girl in Northern Michigan. (WPBN)

Police K-9 units joined the search for a 2-year-old girl in Northern Michigan. (WPBN)

Dozens of people joined the search for a 2-year-old girl in Northern Michigan. (WPBN)

