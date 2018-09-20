23-year-old Huron Township woman missing after being dropped off in Detroit

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman from Huron Township is missing after she was dropped off Sunday in Detroit, according to police.

Lauren Jane McDonald, 23, was dropped off at an address on Vernor Highway in Detroit. When a family member returned to the address the next day to pick her up, he couldn't find her, police said.

McDonald is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing short blue jean shorts and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information about McDonald's disappearance is asked to call the Huron Township Police Department at 734-753-4400.

