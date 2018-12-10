24-year-old Detroit man with mental disorder missing from city's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 24-year-old man who went missing Sunday on the city's west side.

Brandon Vasquez was last seen around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Roosevelt Street, police said.

It's not the first time Vasquez has gone missing, according to officials. He is known to head toward the Wayne State University and Downtown Detroit areas.

Vasquez is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has a thin build, a black beard and short, black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a Mexico jersey and black pants.

Vasquez is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental disorder that makes if hard for him to communicate with people, according to police.

Anyone with information about Vasquez's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5440 or 313-596-5385, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

