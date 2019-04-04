25-year-old man missing after being released from Detroit Receiving Hospital, police say

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 25-year-old man who went missing after being released from the hospital, according to authorities.

The mother of Aramis Demarco Tigner said he did not contact her when he was released from Detroit Receiving Hospital. Tigner was last seen Sunday at the hospital.

Tigner's mother said he is normally very active on social media, but hasn't been on any website since he went missing.

Tigner is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Family members said Tigner is in good physical condition but poor mental condition.

Anyone who has seen Tigner is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

