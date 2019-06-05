27-year-old woman missing since June 3 in Detroit

DETROIT - Police are searching for a 27-year-old woman who has been missing since Monday, June 3.

Michelle Marks was last seen about 11 p.m. Monday in the 7000 block of Artesian. Police said her boyfriend woke up and she was gone. He has not seen her since.

She is described as black and standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, dark pants, and red, gray and black colored shoes.

Marks is considered to be in good physical condition, but police said she suffers from mental illness.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

