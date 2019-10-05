28-year-old Detroit woman missing

DETROIT - Sade Hurst, 28, was last seen Friday at noon after leaving her home in the 10000 block of Whitehill Street in Detroit. She has not been seen or heard from since then.

She is described as a black woman and was wearing a blue hat, pink jacket and black jeans when she disappeared. Police say Hurst has autism.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

